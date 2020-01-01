  • Verticalsim Announces MSFS Plans

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-20-2020 06:39 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Verticalsim Announces MSFS Plans

    Hello everyone, I'd like to report to you all an update regarding development for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. There's some new information I'd like to share.

    Development

    The new Blender plugin has been released as beta, so I'm finally able to begin porting all the main models. As you can see per the attached screen shot above.

    Development will be a challenging new endeavor, thus; I've decided to complete 1-3 GA airports for the time. This is so I can get used to the sim and its quirks and dynamics. Then, I'll switch back to regional and internationals. Addons will be sold on my site (with easy installer) and on FSMarketplace.

    Conversions

    All airports from X-Plane 11 will be converted to MSFS. Time will be based on the size of the airport and how much work is required.

    The ground textures will need to completely be redone from scratch, and models will have to edited to meet the new advantages of the new sim. Airport lighting (per airport) needs a complete overhaul to use the new sims HDR lighting.

    Pricing

    The airports (will be listed below by type and size):

    • General Aviation ($6-$9)
    • Regional ($10-$14)
    • International ($14-$20)

    Discounts

    I'm considering a discount for previous X-Plane owners. However due to the porting over work and practically having to start from scratch this percentage will be small and will only apply in my store, and not on the marketplace.

    X-Plane 11

    All previous products will continued to be supported and updated to the latest X-Plane versions. However, new products will be based on the way the community sways to see what is decided as the primary sim.

    Source
    Verticalsim Releases Tampa KTPA
    Verticalsim Announces Sarasota-Bradenton For X-Plane
    A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: verticalsim

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida fly-in flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    dnpaul

    Which settings to look at to reduce stutter?

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    I have the sim set up and working with my CH yoke and pedals. So far all I'm trying to do is fly the Cessna 152 around my hometown environment,...

    Last Post By: golson33 Today, 08:00 PM Go to last post
    andyjohnston

    First MFSF Shot

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    My Turn

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 07:52 PM Go to last post
    Rupert

    Flying out of Kuchar Airport in Maylasia

    Thread Starter: Rupert

    Reading about some interesting temples in Malasa, I realized I'd never been there. So since Jan's King Air was still uncollected I popped over. ...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 07:41 PM Go to last post
    sky44

    Really very disappointed.

    Thread Starter: sky44

    I have been with the Apha for months battling along with millions of bugs, and as most of you Love the graphics and it flies well But it has so Many...

    Last Post By: stevetag Today, 07:41 PM Go to last post