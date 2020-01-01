Verticalsim Announces MSFS Plans

Hello everyone, I'd like to report to you all an update regarding development for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. There's some new information I'd like to share.

Development

The new Blender plugin has been released as beta, so I'm finally able to begin porting all the main models. As you can see per the attached screen shot above.

Development will be a challenging new endeavor, thus; I've decided to complete 1-3 GA airports for the time. This is so I can get used to the sim and its quirks and dynamics. Then, I'll switch back to regional and internationals. Addons will be sold on my site (with easy installer) and on FSMarketplace.

Conversions

All airports from X-Plane 11 will be converted to MSFS. Time will be based on the size of the airport and how much work is required.

The ground textures will need to completely be redone from scratch, and models will have to edited to meet the new advantages of the new sim. Airport lighting (per airport) needs a complete overhaul to use the new sims HDR lighting.

Pricing

The airports (will be listed below by type and size):

General Aviation ($6-$9)

Regional ($10-$14)

International ($14-$20)

Discounts

I'm considering a discount for previous X-Plane owners. However due to the porting over work and practically having to start from scratch this percentage will be small and will only apply in my store, and not on the marketplace.

X-Plane 11

All previous products will continued to be supported and updated to the latest X-Plane versions. However, new products will be based on the way the community sways to see what is decided as the primary sim.

Source

Verticalsim Releases Tampa KTPA

Verticalsim Announces Sarasota-Bradenton For X-Plane

A Nice X-Plane Gift From Verticalsim