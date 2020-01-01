Drzewiecki Design Moscow Landmarks Update

Guys, the reason for the delay of Moscow Landmarks MSFS is simple: we have decided to add airport enhancements to the product (seven airports in total). This will make the package much more complete. These are not really "detailed" airports per se but they look much more realistic than those default. No worries - the price will remain the same. Stay tuned, we aim for tomorrow.

