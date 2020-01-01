Orbx Comments On Landmarks London City Pack

Orbx was one of the first developer out of the gate in releasing products for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Given their reputation for extremely detailed scenery expectations were high for their new packages, put something was clearly wrong with their Landmarks London City Pack. Here are their comments:

We want to let you know that we are aware of an issue in the Landmarks London City Pack for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

This issue affects a small number of the 400+ landmarks available, where they do not match up with the quality of those already in-sim.

A fix this is already in development, and will be made available very soon through Orbx Central, and - as soon as it is approved - in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim Marketplace.

We will inform you when this update is available on the Orbx Facebook and Twitter channels.

Thanks all for your patience!

Source

Orbx Release Four New Products For MSFS