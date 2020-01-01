Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS

The name is preliminary and everything you see here is work in progress (pre-pre-pre-pre-pre-pre-pre-(add a few more pre-'s)-pre-Alpha stage).

Above is a first outside model shot in the hangar. And to be clear, this is a full MSFS model, not a port from P3D.

The Bombardier CRJ (for Canadair Regional Jet) is a family of regional jets manufactured by Bombardier Aerospace. Bombardier claims it is the most successful family of regional jets in the world. By October 2018, 1,800 CRJs have been delivered.

