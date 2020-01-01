  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d v5 robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

    milleron

    Where's the "manual?"

    Thread Starter: milleron

    Users in Europe that elected the 10-DVD boxed version of FS 2020 reportedly get a "printed manual" in the box. Here in the US, I'd have thought...

    Last Post By: W2DR Today, 12:18 PM
    DavidN16

    Iceland North West flight

    Thread Starter: DavidN16

    Here is a short tour of north west Iceland using all photo real scenery created using FSEarth Tiles to assemble the area.

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:11 PM
    johnclift

    How do you refuel ????

    Thread Starter: johnclift

    I'm trying to fly around the world, but I only ever get as far as Innsbruk. How do refuel ?

    Last Post By: johnclift Today, 12:10 PM
    andyjohnston

    First MFSF Shot

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    My Turn

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 12:08 PM