Microsoft Flight Simulator Tutorials
By Michael Hayward
In this series of Flight Simulator video tutorials, FlightSim.Com Video Team member Michael Hayward (aka Drawyah) looks at how to create a flight plan in simBrief, plus startup procedures for the three "heavy metal" jets included with the simulator.
MSFS 2020 simBrief Tutorial
In this video, I show the step-by-step process of how to create a flight simulator flight plan in simBrief. This includes departure and arrival airport, route setup, company routes and the PDF document which lists everything out for you.