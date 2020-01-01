Microsoft Flight Simulator Video Tutorials



Microsoft Flight Simulator Tutorials By Michael Hayward

In this series of Flight Simulator video tutorials, FlightSim.Com Video Team member Michael Hayward (aka Drawyah) looks at how to create a flight plan in simBrief, plus startup procedures for the three "heavy metal" jets included with the simulator.

MSFS 2020 simBrief Tutorial

In this video, I show the step-by-step process of how to create a flight simulator flight plan in simBrief. This includes departure and arrival airport, route setup, company routes and the PDF document which lists everything out for you.