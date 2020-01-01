Transcontinental Airmail Centenary Rally

Bluegrass and WestWind Airlines are running a rally in September to celebrate the centenary of the first Transcontinental Air Mail service from New York to San Francisco.

The rally consists of 10 daily legs. Flight information will be made available for FS2004, FSX, P3D and X-Plane. Details of the flights are provided so that anyone with a different simulator can make up their own flight plans.

Many of the landing fields that were used in 1920 no longer exist today. We have used airfields in flight simulators that are close to those mentioned in a set of Pilot's Notes from 1921.

The rally will officially run from September 1st until September 30th.

You may select any propeller driven aircraft of your choice, be it default, freeware or payware suited to your simulator.

The event is not a race, each participant is asked to complete a simple test flight at their chosen cruise speed for their selected aircraft. Individual scores will then be calculated on the accuracy of matching target times set for each entry.

Flight plans and test flight information for the rally are being released during August.

This will allow time to choose an aircraft and practise the test flight time to submit with registration details.