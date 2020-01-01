On the day of the FS2020 release, we would like to share with you a few small airfields from Warsaw, Poland area.
Airfields:
- EPNS - Chrcynno (Nasielsk)
- EPKU - Konstancin
- EPKQ - Karczew
Features:
- 100%-native FS2020 project
- All buildings in full PBR
- Runways, taxiway, aprons correctly defined
- Excludes and custom mesh applied
- Dynamic night lighting
- Static aircraft, cars and humans
Download Link:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/omyfthtpsl3ht17/warsawcity.zip?dl=1 (121 MB)
To install: simply unzip the file into the Community folder of your simulator (your simulator installation path).
Please report any technical issues to us. The airports should be fully operational.
