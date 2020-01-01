Drzewiecki Design Releases Free MSFS Airports

On the day of the FS2020 release, we would like to share with you a few small airfields from Warsaw, Poland area.

Airfields:

EPNS - Chrcynno (Nasielsk)

EPKU - Konstancin

EPKQ - Karczew

Features:

100%-native FS2020 project

All buildings in full PBR

Runways, taxiway, aprons correctly defined

Excludes and custom mesh applied

Dynamic night lighting

Static aircraft, cars and humans

Download Link:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/omyfthtpsl3ht17/warsawcity.zip?dl=1 (121 MB)

To install: simply unzip the file into the Community folder of your simulator (your simulator installation path).

Please report any technical issues to us. The airports should be fully operational.

