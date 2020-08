FSDreamTeam O'Hare Scenery For MSFS Trailer Released

Scenery designer FSDreamTeam has been telling us about their MSFS plans for a few weeks now. Today they've decided to show off their progress on one project Chicago O'Hare International Airport by releasing a video trailer.

FSDreamTeam Further Preview Of O'Hare For MSFS

FSDreamTeam Bringing GSX To MSFS