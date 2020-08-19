  • Indiafoxtecho Mini Review Of MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-18-2020 04:49 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Indiafoxtecho Mini Review Of MSFS

    READY FOR TAKEOFF...Microsoft Flight Simulator IS FINALLY HERE...and the internet is reacting very vigorously to its release. The reviews I have seen so far, mostly from the gaming community, are very positive...but there is also no shortage of people who are unimpressed if not extremely upset and disappointed. I am sorry I could not provide my comments before, as I was bound by the NDA, but rest assured that the criticism within the Beta community was fierce (to the point of unpoliteness in some case) and I believe that Microsoft and Asobo Studio did a remarkable work listening to community feedback and woking to do something new and better.

    That being said, I wanted to share my point of view in my own review...but yet another review of MSFS is probably one thing you do not need. Still here are my top 5 like-don't like things and some notes from a development standpoint...

    Continue reading...

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 active sky aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Kapitan

    Whatever, MSFS2020 is fantastic

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    Dont let the ignorance on issues from people who dont know how to do things fool you. The sim is nearly perfect. I also was struggling how to...

    Last Post By: FrankR409 Today, 05:24 PM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    Download

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    So my download got started last night. My connection is only 6 MBPS (DSL). So after an hour or so, it was at 8.7 GB complete. I decided to pause...

    Last Post By: dnpaul Today, 05:12 PM Go to last post
    doering1

    Microsoft Sidewinder and FS2020

    Thread Starter: doering1

    Love my force feedback Sidewinder! Still running strong and I plan to use with FS2020! I hope it will be compatible!

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    mokbubble

    Need new computer

    Thread Starter: mokbubble

    Hello, I was really looking forward to the release of the new Flight Simulator and converting my Orbx software to it. I wasn't really worried...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post