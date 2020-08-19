  • nVidia Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Ready Driver

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    nVidia Microsoft Flight Simulator Game Ready Driver

    Our newest GeForce Game Ready driver brings you support for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, A Total War Saga: TROY, and the upcoming World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta. And support for 8 new G-SYNC Compatible gaming monitors.

    Game Ready Drivers bring you support for the latest games, giving you an optimized experience with the smoothest and most responsive gameplay possible. Included in our latest release is support for:

    Microsoft Flight Simulator: Take to the skies and experience the joy of flight in the next generation of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Travel the world in amazing detail with over 37 thousand airports, 2 million cities, 1.5 billion buildings, real mountains, roads, trees, rivers, animals, traffic, and more. And hone your pilot skills in a variety of aircraft, from light planes to commercial jets, with an experience that scales to your level with interactive and highlighted instrument guidance and checklists.

