ToLiss Announces A340-600 For X-Plane 11

In a very brief announcement to their Facebook group ToLiss Simulation Solutions reveals they are working on the Airbus A340-600 for X-Plane 11, though it won't be coming until 2021.

They say: "In this interesting time for the flight sim community, we thought we'd give you a little hint on what we're working on. A little something to look forward to!"

