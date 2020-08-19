Drzewiecki Design Announces Moscow Landmarks MSFS

It finally happened - FS2020 has been released! And we are prepared for that - our first product will be Moscow Landmarks MSFS, with about a thousand custom-made buildings of the Moscow metropolitan area - everything you would expect to see there (the default sim has only two custom landmarks). The product is ready to go and will probably be released tomorrow.

Regarding the Marketplace: unfortunately, right now the contact with the development team is very limited, it seems like the MSFS forum is currently down. It experienced a lot of traffic as some users were reporting issues running the sim, so this might be the cause. Right now we have no idea if only Orbx, Carenado and FlightBeam Studios will be able to use the simulator's Marketplace - even though there are many developers (and customers) interested to have other products available there as well. Hopefully, this venue will become open to other studios too. Nevertheless, we are still able and willing to use all currently-existing selling platforms for our distribution!

We wish you a wonderful new era in the flight simulation world!

