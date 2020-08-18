X-Plane 11.50 Release Candidate 1

We posted the first X-Plane 11.50 release candidate today. X-Plane 11.50 is not final however-to get the release candidate, you still need to have "get betas" enabled.

The changes from beta 17 to RC1 are not very invasive; we're trying to tweak carefully and not destabilize the build we have. Sidney and I spent most of the last two weeks looking at tons and tons and tons of performance traces from users, looking for performance bugs to fix.

A Note on Addons

A lot of developers have updated their add-ons for 11.50 - either to gain Vulkan compatibility, to modernize old code, or to fix bugs that were revealed when running with X-Plane 11.50.

We still see a lot of crashes in our automatic crash report collector from add-ons where we know that the author has fixed the underlying issue.

If you run an X-Plane installation that has been "heavily enhanced" - you know who you are, with the 1500 scenery packs and the 100 plugins - I'd suggest that X-Plane 11.50 might be a good time to build your system back up from a clean install. This makes it easier to only run the latest versions of add-ons that are Vulkan compatible, rather than having to fish through your full past install to find that one plugin or script that's causing a problem.

If you use FlyWithLua to whack art controls (or run scripts from people who do this) I'd suggest removing them when you get 11.50 running, then put them back later. A ton of art control tricks simply don't do anything anymore, and some are now harmful to performance or cause crashes.

