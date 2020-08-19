  • DCS: Syria Map Coming 19 August 2020

    DCS: Syria Map Coming 19 August 2020

    We are excited to announce that the DCS: Syria Map will launch into Early Access on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Ugra Media has put an extraordinary amount of work into this map, and we believe the Syria map videos have shown this. It's an incredibly varied map with boundless mission opportunities.

    Upon Early Access release on Wednesday, the 30% discount will end and be replaced with a 20% Early Access period discount. If you wish to take advantage of the 30% savings, you will need to act soon and visit the store page.

    Thank you for your passion and support, and we'll see you in the skies.

    The Eagle Dynamics Team
