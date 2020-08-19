  • FSUIPC7 Beta for MSFS

    FSUIPC7 Beta for MSFS

    FSUIPC7 is being released as a beta-version. It is currently not possible to purchase a license, but a time-limited license, valid until the end of October 2020, is included in the download. We hope to have a release version ready by then, if not I will extend the beta license.

    We are initially releasing FSUIPC for MSFS as a beta due to the state of the MSFS SDK, and in particular that of the SimConnect API. There is still a lack of documentation on what is actually working in this SDK, especially in relation to key events/control, upon which FSUIPC heavily relies.

    There are several SimConnect updates planned in the months following the official MSFS release. We will continue to update and test FSUIPC7 as these updates are released.

    A beta version of FSUIPC7 (for MSFS only) is now available for download at the following locations:

    Server 1
    Server 2

    Source
    FlightSim.Com Interviews Peter Dowson
    FSUIPC Official Web Site

