IVAO Announces New Pilot Client for MSFS

    Tomorrow (August 18th, 2020 UTC) marks an important event in the flight simulation community: the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator. IVAO is excited for this release, and congratulates both Microsoft and the flightsim community for this event that has been widely relayed in the press (Forbes, CNN).

    Three weeks ago, we announced several updates. IVAO has been working tirelessly to make its newest Pilot Client: Altitude compatible with Microsoft Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS2020) software.

    IVAO is no stranger to innovation and to releasing leading-edge software to its Community. The new client has been subject to extensive testing by our team of Alpha testers, that have continuously provided us with the required feedback and status updates. We would like to thank them for their dedication and support. We are very pleased with the testing results.

    We are finally super stoked to announce that our Pilot Client: Altitude is ready for download on our Software Downloads Page.

    IVAO will always remain an organisation that is fully committed to promising leading-edge software to its Community, and working at full capacity to offer the most sophisticated, realistic and convivial flight and ATC simulation experience.

    Source
    IVAO Updates On Voice, Web, and MSFS

