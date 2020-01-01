UK2000 Scenery Comments On Working With New MSFS

We have almost got one entire airport made, we are getting into the flow, but will not be released until many weeks after the sim is released. We can safely predict issues with the new sim, and will take many FS2020 updates to settle things down. So far we would rather wait it out for sim stability and SDK maturity.

Another comment here on the engine from a scenery developer's point. The more we make scenery for this sim, the more staggered we are and the thought that went into it, it's a miracle of design. Yes there are still game breaking issues, which we are sure will be solved, but compared to the P3D and the X-Plane engine, the FS2020 modelling engine design is leap years ahead of every other sim. Most of the old Z-buffering (flashing) issues of FSX and P3D are gone, polygon sequencing is far better than older sims, flexibility in design is endless, it all means as a designer, we don’t have to fight the engine and come up with cheats to solve issues and is a pleasure to use.

Source

