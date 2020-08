Orbx Release Four New Products For MSFS

Right on release day, Orbx already has ready for sale four new scenery products for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. Included is scenery of EGLC London City Airport, EGNM Leeds Bradford Airport, LOWI Innsaburk Airport, and Landmarks London City Pack.

