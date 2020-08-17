  • Microsoft Flight Simulator Release Times

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2020 02:46 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Microsoft Flight Simulator Release Times

    If you purchased the simulator via the Microsoft Store, you will be able to start downloading MSFS on a rolling release depending on your timezone. Please identify your country below to see what time the sim will unlock for you.

    If you purchased the simulator via Steam, you will be able to download at 04:00 UTC (August 18, 12:00am EST) universally across all countries.

    Also, watch out for some incredible giveaways on our socials this week! We have partnered with some amazing companies and have a ton of swag to give away. Happy launch week, and happy flying!

    August 17, 2020

    10:00 UTC

    Kiribati

    11:00 UTC

    American Samoa, The Marshall Islands, Mauru, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu, The United States Minor Outlying Islands, Wallis and Futuna

    12:00 UTC

    Antarctica, Fiji, New Zealand

    13:00 UTC

    New Caledonia, Norfolk Island, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu

    14:00 UTC

    Australia, Guam, Federated States of Micronesia, The Northern Mariana Islands, Papua New Guinea

    15:00 UTC

    Japan, The Republic of Korea, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Palau, Timor-Leste

    16:00 UTC

    Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan

    17:00 UTC

    Cambodia, Christmas Island, Indonesia, The Lao People’s Democratic Republic, Mongolia, Thailand, Viet Nam

    17:30 UTC

    The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Myanmar

    18:00 UTC

    Bangladesh, Bhutan, The British Indian Ocean Territory, Kyrgyzstan

    18:15 UTC

    Nepal

    18:30 UTC

    India, Sri Lanka

    19:00 UTC

    The French Southern Territories, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan

    19:30 UTC

    Afghanistan

    20:00 UTC

    Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Mauritius, Oman, Qatar, Réunion, Saint Barthélemy, Seychelles, The United Arab Emirates, Yemen

    21:00 UTC

    Åland Islands, Belarus, The Comoros, Cyprus, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Estonia, Ethiopia, Finland, Greece, Israel, Jordan, Kenya, Latvia, Lebanon, Libya, Lithuania, Madagascar, Mayotte, The Republic of Moldova, Palestine, Romania, The Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, United Republic of Tanzania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine

    22:00 UTC

    Albania, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Burundi, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Eswatini, France, Germany, Gibraltar, The Holy See, Hungary, Italy, Lesotho, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Mozambique, Namibia, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Republic of North Macedonia, Rwanda, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Svalbard and Jan Mayen, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Tunisia, Zambia, Zimbabwe

    23:00 UTC

    Angola, Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, The Central African Republic, Chad, The Democratic Republic of the Kongo, The Congo, Equatorial Guinea, The Faroe Islands, Gabon, Isle of Man, Ireland, Morocco, The Niger, Nigeria, Portugal, Saint Helena, Ascension, and the Tristan da Cunha, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

    August 18, 2020

    00:00 UTC

    Bouvet Island, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, The Gambia, Ghana, Greenland, Guernsey, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Iceland, Jersey, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Togo

    01:00 UTC

    Cabo Verde, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

    03:00 UTC

    Anguilla, Anguilla and Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Barbados, Bermuda, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, Dominica, Brazil (BRT), The Dominican Republic, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Martin, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago, Virgin Islands (U.S.)

    04:00 UTC

    The Bahamas, Brazil (AMT), Plurinational State of Bolivia, Canada, The Cayman Islands, Chile, Curaçao, The Falkland Islands, Georgia, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Paraguay, The Turks and Caicos Islands, The United States of America (Eastern), Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela

    05:00 UTC

    Belize, Brazil (ACT), Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Heard Island and McDonald Islands, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Peru, The United States of America (Central)

    07:00 UTC

    Pitcairn, The United States of America (Western)

    10:00 UTC

    The Cook Islands French Polynesia

