  • MK-Studios Releases Keflavik Airport Update

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2020 01:37 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Scenery developer MK-Studios, have released an update to their Keflavik Airport for P3D. Keflavik was updated to v1.2.

    Changelog

    • Animated vehicles and people added in BIKF
    • Fixed BIAR satellite issue with watermask
    • Fixed BIIS satellite issue with watermask
    • Fixed flatten problem in BIIS
    • Custom mesh added in BIIS
    • Fixed exclusion problem

    Keflavik Airport, also known as Reykjavik-Keflavik Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm west of Keflavik and 50 km southwest of Reykjavik.

    Source

