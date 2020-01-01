MK-Studios Releases Keflavik Airport Update

Scenery developer MK-Studios, have released an update to their Keflavik Airport for P3D. Keflavik was updated to v1.2.

Changelog

Animated vehicles and people added in BIKF

Fixed BIAR satellite issue with watermask

Fixed BIIS satellite issue with watermask

Fixed flatten problem in BIIS

Custom mesh added in BIIS

Fixed exclusion problem

Keflavik Airport, also known as Reykjavik-Keflavik Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm west of Keflavik and 50 km southwest of Reykjavik.

Source