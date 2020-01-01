MK-Studios Releases Keflavik Airport Update

Scenery developer MK-Studios, have released an update to their Keflavik Airport for P3D. Keflavik was updated to v1.2.
Changelog
- Animated vehicles and people added in BIKF
- Fixed BIAR satellite issue with watermask
- Fixed BIIS satellite issue with watermask
- Fixed flatten problem in BIIS
- Custom mesh added in BIIS
- Fixed exclusion problem
Keflavik Airport, also known as Reykjavik-Keflavik Airport, is the largest airport in Iceland and the country's main hub for international transportation. The airport is 1.7 nm west of Keflavik and 50 km southwest of Reykjavik.