Canadian Xpress August Monthly Fly-in: Land of the Midnight Sun

The Yellowknife settlement is considered to have been founded in 1934, after gold was found in the area, although commercial activity in the present-day waterfront area did not begin until 1936. Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT and was named the capital of the Northwest Territories in 1967. As gold production began to wane, Yellowknife shifted from being a mining town to a centre of government services in the 1980s. However, with the discovery of diamonds north of the city in 1991, this shift began to reverse. In recent years, tourism, transportation, and communications have also emerged as significant Yellowknife industries.

Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, August 29th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our August 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Yellowknife (CYZF).

This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting theA Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://www.canadianxpress.ca.