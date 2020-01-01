  • Canadian Xpress August Monthly Fly-in: Land of the Midnight Sun

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2020 12:04 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Canadian Xpress August Monthly Fly-in: Land of the Midnight Sun

    The Yellowknife settlement is considered to have been founded in 1934, after gold was found in the area, although commercial activity in the present-day waterfront area did not begin until 1936. Yellowknife quickly became the centre of economic activity in the NWT and was named the capital of the Northwest Territories in 1967. As gold production began to wane, Yellowknife shifted from being a mining town to a centre of government services in the 1980s. However, with the discovery of diamonds north of the city in 1991, this shift began to reverse. In recent years, tourism, transportation, and communications have also emerged as significant Yellowknife industries.

    Canadian Xpress® would like to invite all pilots to join us Saturday, August 29th at 10h00edt (14h00z) and 21h00edt (Sunday 01h00z) for our August 2020 fly-in where we will fly from Edmonton (CYEG) to Yellowknife (CYZF).

    This is an open invitation to all pilots no matter what your flying experience to attend this Canadian Xpress® sponsored event that will be flown on the VATSIM network.

    More information regarding this event including charts and optional add-on scenery can be viewed by visiting theA Monthly Fly-In page under Events at http://www.canadianxpress.ca.

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Allegiant Flight #26: Las Vegas to Rockford

    Thread Starter: engine70

    One of the things that really interested me with Simbitworld's 'A Pilot's Life' was that it would generate a schedule for you so you didn't have to...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    blpilot43

    MFS2020 and the wife!

    Thread Starter: blpilot43

    Last week (Monday), I told my wife about MFS2020 and that I pre-ordered the Premium Deluxe for $119.99 that is scheduled to be released on Aug 18. ...

    Last Post By: P.e.g.a.s.u.s Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Navigation - 4L at Logan -

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    I'm still scratching my head about this one. I would be very happy to hear ideas on approaching that runway. 4L at Logan was my first...

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    WarlKicken

    FlightSim...with a keyboard

    Thread Starter: WarlKicken

    Okay Guys, another amateur hour question; don't hate me. I am fully going all gunz blazin' for the premium deluxe but I do not have any kind of...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 10:10 AM Go to last post