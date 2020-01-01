  • FS-FlightControl Supports The New Microsoft Flight Simulator

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2020 11:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FS-FlightControl

    Just days before the official release of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator, FS-FlightControl has released today an update to support this major new flight simulation platform:

    The new version enables connecting to Microsoft Flight Simulator, automatic path detections as well as support for the extended BGL scenery data format during database build.

    Except for a few options, especially related to weather, that are not yet supported by the SimConnect interface of the new simulator, all features of FS-FlightControl are now fully functional also with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator!

    About FS-FlightControl

    FS-FlightControl, a touch-optimized Instructor Station for MSFS 2020, Prepar3D, X-Plane and FSX, assists Simulator Operators, Flight Simulation Enthusiasts as well as Home Simmers to get the most out of their flight simulator.

    The Instructor Station allows the user to set the aircraft on an approach to any airport runway, define weather conditions as well as trigger specific or choose random aircraft system failures.

    FS-FlightControl also comes with a very detailed moving map, optionally with street, satellite or height map background, including airport taxi way layouts. It includes the possibility to plan flights directly in FS-FlightControl with the option to exchange them with many relevant products.

    Furthermore, the flight and landing performance can be tracked and - also graphically - evaluated. More features are fuel and load planning, pushback control as well as remote controlling of network computers.

    fs-flightcontrol.com

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter hifi just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    engine70

    Allegiant Flight #26: Las Vegas to Rockford

    Thread Starter: engine70

    One of the things that really interested me with Simbitworld's 'A Pilot's Life' was that it would generate a schedule for you so you didn't have to...

    Last Post By: engine70 Today, 11:44 AM Go to last post
    blpilot43

    MFS2020 and the wife!

    Thread Starter: blpilot43

    Last week (Monday), I told my wife about MFS2020 and that I pre-ordered the Premium Deluxe for $119.99 that is scheduled to be released on Aug 18. ...

    Last Post By: P.e.g.a.s.u.s Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    Rebrecs

    Navigation - 4L at Logan -

    Thread Starter: Rebrecs

    I'm still scratching my head about this one. I would be very happy to hear ideas on approaching that runway. 4L at Logan was my first...

    Last Post By: BushPilot Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    WarlKicken

    FlightSim...with a keyboard

    Thread Starter: WarlKicken

    Okay Guys, another amateur hour question; don't hate me. I am fully going all gunz blazin' for the premium deluxe but I do not have any kind of...

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 10:10 AM Go to last post