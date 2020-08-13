FlightFactor Roadmap To The Future

FlightFactor is very happy to state that most of the update plans we had of our current models are complete. The Boeing 757 and 767 are stable and full of features, the A350v1 has been updated to include SID/STAR received new textures and many features and all our planes, including the A320 Ultimate are now Vulkan compatible. A320 is indeed still in beta but we are almost done with the Vulkan/Metal step.

While work on all current models will continue, and not withstanding our plans for the v2s (you all know what I am talking about), it is the first time in 4 years when FlightFactor is not working on an "upcoming" update of some sort. This means several things for us:

It is time for a radical shift in technology, for a refactoring of the basic level at which we make models. We will not go into the technical details of parallel programming etc. now but that means, that our next project will be of a new generation, totally new, using totally new methods and will have more new features than anything we have made from the start. A change similar to the one we had in 2012 when we announced that "ramzzess aviation design" is becoming FlightFactor and moving to make large, complicated airliners. This will mean that our new projects will more immersive, closer to life, will have more in-depth features and will be more complex.

We are working on a new PRO series model, yes...a new model means something we have not done before. We have only started and it is way too early to share details. We are building it from scratch and combining all the knowledge and technology we have accumulated over the years. We are aiming, as usual, to beat the industry standard for in-depth simulation of an aircraft and to bring new ideas into the sim.

We are looking ahead into the link of our next generation models and thinking of a way to make them closer to reality in terms of the pilot, not to the manuals, but to the pilot. The problem is, that most of us, simmers and model designers, know the planes from manuals, videos and books, but not from the point of view of a real pilot. There are nuances and subtle points which only those who spent time in the cockpit can know and tell. So how can we solve that problem, how can we get that intimate knowledge of the airliner that only a real pilot has? Well, there is an "easy" solution: one of us will have to go and become a Boeing pilot! As you may know, ramzzess has become a private pilot some time ago following in the footsteps of FF co-founder Philipp Munzell (Ringler) and has been progressing towards getting an airline transport pilot license. Hopefully the ATPL will be complete in a few months and rating course will follow shortly after.

