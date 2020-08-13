PMDG 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package for Prepar3D

Add cargo operations to your range of flying with a fleet of work-ready, tough cargo hauling 737s.

The PMDG 737NGXu product line is a ground-up rebuild that applies nearly a decade of improvements in PMDG's legendary simulation technology and applies it to our most popular product line. The PMDG 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package is designed entirely for users with Prepar3D v4/v5 simulation platform and the PMDG 737Xu Base Package and offers greatly improved systems simulation, new features, added technology and tons of new capability to provide the ultimate 737 simulation experience.

Source

PMDG Announces 737NGXu Cargo Expansion Package

PMDG 737 NG3 For Microsoft Flight Simulator

PMDG 747 Update For P3D v4/v5

PMDG And Prepar3D v5