Sierrasim Simulation Previews Syracuse

We show previews of KSYR Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which will be available in late August for P3D v4/v5 and MSFS.

The scenery will feature SODE jetways, detailed models of the tower, terminal and hangars and be compatible with Orbx products.

Source

Sierrasim Simulation Announces KSYR For P3D

Sierrasim Simulation - SKCC Camilo Daza Int'l Airport