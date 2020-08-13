Tropicalsim - Albuquerque 2020 KABQ

Albuquerque International is the primary international airport serving the US State of New Mexico, the Albuquerque metropolitan area, as well as the larger Albuquerque–Santa Fe–Las Vegas CSA, handling 5,467,693 passengers in 2018. It is located in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, between the Rio Grande river and the Sandia Mountains, east of Old Town Albuquerque and Barelas, 3 miles (5 km) southeast of downtown Albuquerque.

Features

Highly detailed Albuquerque / KABQ

Full night illumination

Full autogen and seamless blending with the default environment

Dynamic Lighting on Prepar3d v4/v5 versions

Optional SODE animated jetways

P3D v4/v5 native materials custom ground option

Compatible with add-on AI traffic.

Compatible with other third-party sceneries

P3D version compatible with default and add-on P3D scenery

Usage of Prepar3D SDK for the P3D version for best performance

Source