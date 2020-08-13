  • Tropicalsim - Albuquerque 2020 KABQ

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-16-2020 10:34 AM  Number of Views: 5  
    0 Comments

    Tropicalsim - Albuquerque 2020 KABQ

    Albuquerque International is the primary international airport serving the US State of New Mexico, the Albuquerque metropolitan area, as well as the larger Albuquerque–Santa Fe–Las Vegas CSA, handling 5,467,693 passengers in 2018. It is located in Bernalillo County, New Mexico, between the Rio Grande river and the Sandia Mountains, east of Old Town Albuquerque and Barelas, 3 miles (5 km) southeast of downtown Albuquerque.

    Features

    • Highly detailed Albuquerque / KABQ
    • Full night illumination
    • Full autogen and seamless blending with the default environment
    • Dynamic Lighting on Prepar3d v4/v5 versions
    • Optional SODE animated jetways
    • P3D v4/v5 native materials custom ground option
    • Compatible with add-on AI traffic.
    • Compatible with other third-party sceneries
    • P3D version compatible with default and add-on P3D scenery
    • Usage of Prepar3D SDK for the P3D version for best performance

    Source

