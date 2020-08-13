FSXFollow Update - Now Supports MSFS

FSXFollow is now fully compatible with Microsoft Filght Simulator. This updates also includes improvements and bug fixes. FSXFollow is a great utility for every virtual pilot.

With FSXFollow you can:

Track your flight, in 2D or 3D

Track your flight and cockpit on the go. You don’t need to enter a IP address or be part of the same network as your PC is running

Practice Approaches, choose a airport from the map or try a random airport. Flaps and NavAids are all set

Check all surrounding air traffic with the radar function

Use your device as an Altimeter, Heading indicator and more

Use your device to initiate failures

FSXFollow is available for IPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. Friendly and skilled support available.

