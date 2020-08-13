  • FSXFollow Update - Now Supports MSFS

    FSXFollow

    FSXFollow is now fully compatible with Microsoft Filght Simulator. This updates also includes improvements and bug fixes. FSXFollow is a great utility for every virtual pilot.

    With FSXFollow you can:

    • Track your flight, in 2D or 3D
    • Track your flight and cockpit on the go. You don’t need to enter a IP address or be part of the same network as your PC is running
    • Practice Approaches, choose a airport from the map or try a random airport. Flaps and NavAids are all set
    • Check all surrounding air traffic with the radar function
    • Use your device as an Altimeter, Heading indicator and more
    • Use your device to initiate failures

    FSXFollow is available for IPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. Friendly and skilled support available.

    Source

