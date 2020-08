Gaya Simulations Previews More Upcoming MSFS Scenery

"It's the final countdown" says scenery designer Gaya Simulations as they look forward to the release of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have been busy making use of the preview version to work on at least three scenery packages for which they have recently provided some screen shots: Vienna, Kos and Zell Am See.

