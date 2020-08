Milviz Previews C-310 Running In MSFS

The aircraft design team at Milviz is bringing a number of their airplanes to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator. They have already previewed the DHC-2, 737, and T-50 Bobcat and today have posted new WIP shots of the upcoming C-310 light twin.

Are you excited yet? We sure are! - Here's a few more WIP shots of the upcoming C-310 in MSFS2020.

