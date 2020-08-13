TFDi Design MSFS 2020 Compatibility Plans

"Will X be compatible with MSFS 2020?" is a question that we have been asked a lot recently, both in Discord and on the forums. For the past couple of days, I have been testing the compatibility of both smartCARS 2, smartCARS Premium and PACX. These tests have not been thorough by any means, but we feel that enough has been covered to make this announcement.

smartCARS 2 and PACX will be compatible with MSFS2020 at launch.

From our tests using FSUIPC7, the results were staggeringly positive. All variables that our application reads to and from are all working and being recorded inside of smartCARS and shown in the flight log. PACX was also able to correctly identify the stages of flight, and all announcements were spoken at the correct time.

Although these two pieces of software both run well, we have noticed a bug with the flight pausing system included within smartCARS Premium, in which abnormal flight (such as steep banking or stalling) would cause the simulator to pause. This behaviour is normal, but during testing, we were unable to unpause the aircraft while this option was enabled. At the moment, we do not know whether this bug is within our code for smartCARS 2, FSUIPC7 or the simulator directly. Until we have more test flights completed using smartCARS, we will not know immediately. In the mean-time, this option can be turned off, then re-enabled once normal flight has resumed, and you can still enjoy using smartCARS in MSFS 2020.

We look forward to the launch of the sim next week, and we will be asking for users to help test these products following the release of the simulator on Tuesday, 18th August. Should you wish to help test this upon launch, or if you have any additional questions, please ask in our Discord server and one of our team will reply to you.

At this stage, we have no immediate plans to bring the TFDi Design 717 to MSFS 2020.

