  • TFDi Design MSFS 2020 Compatibility Plans

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-15-2020 09:44 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    TFDi Design

    "Will X be compatible with MSFS 2020?" is a question that we have been asked a lot recently, both in Discord and on the forums. For the past couple of days, I have been testing the compatibility of both smartCARS 2, smartCARS Premium and PACX. These tests have not been thorough by any means, but we feel that enough has been covered to make this announcement.

    smartCARS 2 and PACX will be compatible with MSFS2020 at launch.

    From our tests using FSUIPC7, the results were staggeringly positive. All variables that our application reads to and from are all working and being recorded inside of smartCARS and shown in the flight log. PACX was also able to correctly identify the stages of flight, and all announcements were spoken at the correct time.

    Although these two pieces of software both run well, we have noticed a bug with the flight pausing system included within smartCARS Premium, in which abnormal flight (such as steep banking or stalling) would cause the simulator to pause. This behaviour is normal, but during testing, we were unable to unpause the aircraft while this option was enabled. At the moment, we do not know whether this bug is within our code for smartCARS 2, FSUIPC7 or the simulator directly. Until we have more test flights completed using smartCARS, we will not know immediately. In the mean-time, this option can be turned off, then re-enabled once normal flight has resumed, and you can still enjoy using smartCARS in MSFS 2020.

    We look forward to the launch of the sim next week, and we will be asking for users to help test these products following the release of the simulator on Tuesday, 18th August. Should you wish to help test this upon launch, or if you have any additional questions, please ask in our Discord server and one of our team will reply to you.

    At this stage, we have no immediate plans to bring the TFDi Design 717 to MSFS 2020.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: tfdi, tfdi design

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d robinson rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    andyjohnston

    Big Plane, Little Airport.

    Thread Starter: andyjohnston

    TNG in Chicago.

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 11:47 AM Go to last post
    Jim Robinson

    Durango

    Thread Starter: Jim Robinson

    I guess I always assumed there was one airport in Durango, Colorado, that'd be KDRO, but the other day I did a flight from KDRO to KAPA, departing...

    Last Post By: Rupert Today, 11:43 AM Go to last post
    GhostTown

    Seriously?

    Thread Starter: GhostTown

    I can't believe that some people are saying they are going to get the standard or deluxe versions...and not the premium deluxe? If you can afford...

    Last Post By: degeus Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post
    Bob3GS

    Can you choose which avionics to use?

    Thread Starter: Bob3GS

    A lot of us who fly General Aviation aircraft want to make the avionics in our sim cockpits as close as possible to what we have in our aircraft. ...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:12 AM Go to last post