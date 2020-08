MSFS August 13th, 2020 Development Update

5 days and counting.

GET READY!

Closed Beta Access Ending On 08.17

Access to Closed Beta will be ending on 08.17 (10AM PST).

Partnership Series Update - Officially Introducing VATSIM

Developer Q & A

If you didn’t happen to catch our developer Q & A session this today, we’ve included a link below for viewing.

