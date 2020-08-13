MSFS VFR Flight Around Queenstown New Zealand



VFR Flight Around Queenstown, New Zealand by MrYorkiesWorld

In today's subscriber-requested video, we're taking a short VFR flight around Queenstown, New Zealand in the Cessna 172, before checking out some of the gorgeous scenery up close and personal via the drone camera!

I did make a slight mistake in commentary at the beginning of this video by referring to Queenstown as an Australian town, rather than being in New Zealand - it's been a long day--apologies!

Please bear in mind that this simulator is currently in a Preview Build. As such, not everything will work correctly or be completely accurate. For all of my settings, configs and general information, please see my web site.

