    Fly to the tip of Italy’s distinctive boot shape – with Reggio Calabria XP. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

    Reggio Calabria XP comes with all airport buildings and facilities as well as detailed terminals. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D and the surrounding cityscape has been done with customized autogen.

    Features

    • PBR ground poly
    • Accurate approach lighting system with animated rabbit lights
    • Custom Terrain mesh
    • Surrounding cityscape with customized autogen
    • Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR
    • 3D cars
    • Custom trees and 3D grass
    • Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub
    • Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D
    • 3D approach custom lights
    • 3D elevated parking lot
    • 3D apron vehicles with animation
    • Main city buildings such as “Stadio Granillo”

    Purchase Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria for X-Plane 11
    Also available for Prepar3D

