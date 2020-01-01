Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria for X-Plane 11

Fly to the tip of Italy’s distinctive boot shape – with Reggio Calabria XP. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

Reggio Calabria XP comes with all airport buildings and facilities as well as detailed terminals. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D and the surrounding cityscape has been done with customized autogen.

Features

PBR ground poly

Accurate approach lighting system with animated rabbit lights

Custom Terrain mesh

Surrounding cityscape with customized autogen

Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR

3D cars

Custom trees and 3D grass

Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub

Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D

3D approach custom lights

3D elevated parking lot

3D apron vehicles with animation

Main city buildings such as “Stadio Granillo”

Purchase Aerosoft - Reggio Calabria for X-Plane 11

Also available for Prepar3D