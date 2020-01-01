Development Update On Indiafoxtecho Long-EZ

A quick development update for LONG-EZ for Microsoft Flight Simulator following feedback from testers and commenters.

The cockpit has been redesigned, so that the instruments are now larger and more accurate and the main panel has been redesigned (taking the traditional "big 6" instruments approach). Some liked the "worn out" look...others did not...but I like it and will keep it. I have also removed all non-functional controls items for simplicity.

The outer model is done...but I am a little undecided about the liveries. The idea was to embrace the MSFS approach, that is have generic liveries with player-selectable registration number...so I made a few based on real-world aircraft. Unfortunately, the dynamic registration texture does not seem to work for this plane, so may be I'll be switching back to baked-in registration numbers... In any case a paintkit will be provided.

We had a few Long-EZ builders/pilots in the initial test who provided interesting feedback on the flying qualities. In general the planes flies well, but it is a tad slower than the real world one, and it is too difficult to slow down. I'll see what I can do to improve this, but my target for this project is to have a fun sight-seeing aircraft that is easy to fly for everyone.

At the moment, it looks like the Long-EZ will be ready for the MSFS launch, but of course I'll test it for a week or two on the final Flight Simulator Build before releasing.

Source