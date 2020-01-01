  • Development Update On Indiafoxtecho Long-EZ

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-14-2020 10:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Development Update On Indiafoxtecho Cattaneo Long-EZ

    A quick development update for LONG-EZ for Microsoft Flight Simulator following feedback from testers and commenters.

    • The cockpit has been redesigned, so that the instruments are now larger and more accurate and the main panel has been redesigned (taking the traditional "big 6" instruments approach). Some liked the "worn out" look...others did not...but I like it and will keep it. I have also removed all non-functional controls items for simplicity.
    • The outer model is done...but I am a little undecided about the liveries. The idea was to embrace the MSFS approach, that is have generic liveries with player-selectable registration number...so I made a few based on real-world aircraft. Unfortunately, the dynamic registration texture does not seem to work for this plane, so may be I'll be switching back to baked-in registration numbers... In any case a paintkit will be provided.
    • We had a few Long-EZ builders/pilots in the initial test who provided interesting feedback on the flying qualities. In general the planes flies well, but it is a tad slower than the real world one, and it is too difficult to slow down. I'll see what I can do to improve this, but my target for this project is to have a fun sight-seeing aircraft that is easy to fly for everyone.

    Development Update On Indiafoxtecho Cattaneo Long-EZ

    Development Update On Indiafoxtecho Cattaneo Long-EZ

    At the moment, it looks like the Long-EZ will be ready for the MSFS launch, but of course I'll test it for a week or two on the final Flight Simulator Build before releasing.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron flysimware fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d robinson rolling cumulus sale scotland sierrasim simworks simworks studios taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Roger Wensley

    Stock airfield flatten removal

    Thread Starter: Roger Wensley

    When I modify an existing airfield and move it to the correct side of the river, I am left with a flattened area in a hillside hole where it was...

    Last Post By: Roger Wensley Today, 11:20 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: An Introduction To The New Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21086-An-Introduction-To-The-New-Microsoft-Flight-Simulator

    Last Post By: clarkg Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Flight Simulator 2020 First Impressions

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21037-Flight-Simulator-2020-First-Impressions

    Last Post By: AlyMac Today, 11:06 AM Go to last post
    Sgt.Lederlappen

    Is it worth it to start building P3D now or go for MSFS?

    Thread Starter: Sgt.Lederlappen

    Hi there, in my lack of experience, my question is if it is still woth it to go for P3D or should i wait for MSFS? I always wanted to build a...

    Last Post By: jeroen79 Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post