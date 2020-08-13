  • Introducing SkyShare - Shared Cockpit Controls For MSFS

    Introducing SkyShare - Shared Cockpit Controls For MSFS

    Have you ever seen your friends with a new add-on and wondered to yourself how it handles? Have you ever wanted to fly with your friends or take control of their aircraft during VFR while they are AFK?

    SkyShare is a shared cockpit controls add-on developed for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Update, August 13, 2020: Pricing released -- SkyShare will be available for $12.99 USD.

    SkyShare allows you to connect to your partner and take controls of their yoke and throttle. Fly any add-on / aircraft! You don't even need Microsoft Flight Simulator installed... just have the SkyShare window up and you're ready to go!

