Photosim Labs MSFS Release Plans

Having had a bit more time to research the Microsoft Flight Simulator Marketplace, we are in a position to announce that anyone who has purchased TISX for P3D, will receive a copy of the MSFS version at an additional charge of only $4.99, provided you purchased TISX before 11:59 pm on 8/16/2020.

Additionally, we have decided to release Cuba 1 and Cuba 2 for MSFS ahead of the Prepar3D release date, and will post the first screenshots of our Cuba scenery in MSFS next week. There is a lot of Caribbean development coming to MSFS and P3D.

