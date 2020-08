Aerosoft Previews First MSFS Airport Scenery

Attention!

Today, we’ve got some very special news for you: the first-ever work in progress screenshots of one of our upcoming big airports for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator – Brussels Airport!

Looks stunning, doesn’t it? What do you think?

