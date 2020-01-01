  • FlightControlReplay v4.5 Out Soon

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 Out Soon

    I can announce that FlightControlReplay v4.5 will be soon available (after summer vacation) and will support MSFS.

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 is now feature complete and soon we'll start Beta testing (including the Microsoft Flight Simulator version).

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 introduces a lot of new features and it will be compatible with the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    The most important FlightControlReplay v4.5 features that will be released for all platforms (FSX, ESP, P3D, Microsoft Flight Simulator) are:

    • "New Video Rendering Speed option" (1/4 - x4) for User Object and also for AI objects
    • "Change Camera Record" Feature
    • Record/Play Algorithm enhancements for User airplane and also for AI planes
    • Microsoft "Surface Dial Integration "
    • FlightIllusion "GSA-42 integration"
    • DOFREALITY Motion platform support
    • A LOT MORE that will be unveiled during beta test

    Talking about Microsoft Flight Simulator compatibility, i can say that since January I am working on the new platform, thanks to Asobo and Microsoft.

    FlightControlReplay v4.5 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be a new executable that also enhance the experience with the new platform!

    FlightControlReplay will contains FSX ESP version, P3D Enhanced version and a brand new executable for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    There will be enhancements in recording algorithm for user plane and also for record / play algorithm for AI planes! These enhancements were studied for Microsoft Flight Simulator experience but were inserted also in all other FlightControlReplay v4.5 version.

    New FlightControlReplay v4.5 for Microsoft Flight Simulator will be only a start point for our journey.

    Microsoft and Asobo will introduce a lot of new features in next iterations post launch.

    As soon as these enhancements will arrive from ASOBO and Microsoft, I'll add new features in FlightControlReplay for Microsoft Flight Simulator executable and everytime i ll release a new version for all customers.

    Remember you that FlightControlReplay v4.5 is FREE for all customers and will include also this new version for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Stay tuned for next news and for next screenshoots that will unveil new features! Also in Instagram channel @flightonfly and in support forum.

    Purchase

