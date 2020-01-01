  • Navigraph Discusses MSFS Plans

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-13-2020 11:16 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Navigraph's Plans for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Navigraph's Plans for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Navigraph is very excited about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. It looks great! With constantly updated visuals and navigational data the whole flightsim community will be flying "as real as it gets" on updated data. It will be more important than ever to use up to date navdata and charts to match the reality of the simulator's satellite imagery. Navigraph provides data from Jeppesen - the largest navigational database in the world and the most commonly used and preferred data provider in the flightsim community.

    In this video Navigraph's CEO, Magnus Axholt, discusses the role of Navigraph Charts and Navigraph FMS Data in the new simulator. Magnus also talks about the importance of having unified data across all parts of the flightsim ecosystem. To enable that, Navigraph offers APIs to developers who wish to keep their software up to date. Both the Navdata API and Charts API are already in production and is being used by X-Plane, PMDG, Aerosoft, QualityWings and AviTab, to name a few.

    Source
    Navigraph Announces Simmers Without Borders

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: navigraph

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Hossfly68

    AMD vs Intel

    Thread Starter: Hossfly68

    I've always heard that Microsoft Flightsim (all versions) are more compatible with an Intel CPU. I ran FS2004 on an AMD and FsX on an Intel, and both...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 12:30 PM Go to last post
    miatamariner

    List of hand crafted airports

    Thread Starter: miatamariner

    Is there one? If so, please provide a link. Thanks

    Last Post By: FlyerDoc Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    Capt.Charlier

    Virtual Airlines and there thoughts

    Thread Starter: Capt.Charlier

    Hi dear fellow pilots in the virtual skies. In the past few years i noticed that many VA's are born and died again, or a community with 1 - 20...

    Last Post By: turbodak Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    dannycnoble

    Missing aircraft issue

    Thread Starter: dannycnoble

    i found this issue and verified it thru AITM2. it seems i have 2 aircraft models that are showing as in my aircraft folder when they are actually...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post