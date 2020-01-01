Navigraph Discusses MSFS Plans

Navigraph's Plans for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator

Navigraph is very excited about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. It looks great! With constantly updated visuals and navigational data the whole flightsim community will be flying "as real as it gets" on updated data. It will be more important than ever to use up to date navdata and charts to match the reality of the simulator's satellite imagery. Navigraph provides data from Jeppesen - the largest navigational database in the world and the most commonly used and preferred data provider in the flightsim community.

In this video Navigraph's CEO, Magnus Axholt, discusses the role of Navigraph Charts and Navigraph FMS Data in the new simulator. Magnus also talks about the importance of having unified data across all parts of the flightsim ecosystem. To enable that, Navigraph offers APIs to developers who wish to keep their software up to date. Both the Navdata API and Charts API are already in production and is being used by X-Plane, PMDG, Aerosoft, QualityWings and AviTab, to name a few.

