What Settings Do I Use in the Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 Preview Build? By MrYorkiesWorld

Today's short video will be showing off the settings that I currently use in the preview build of Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Please note: Although it is everyone's expectation to be able to max out settings in this simulator using a 2080ti, we do sometimes run back into the same issues we did with P3D and X-Plane which is stutter among other things (at least in my case).

Please also bear in mind the use of AA. Even with a 2080ti, 1080p needs the use of AA to get the best visual quality, which can reduce performance further regardless of the type of GPU.

The key is to balance the settings so that you can great quality, but also smooth frame rates, and low temperatures to prolong the life of the GPU. In my case, this is the balance that works well for me currently in this preview version of the sim.

Another thing to take into account is that this is the base version of the simulator, and still a preview at that. Most people will likely need to turn back their settings once third part add-ons such as Orbx scenery, PMDG aircraft, etc. start to be released.

This video, along with the others on my channel that feature the sim can be used as a general guide as to roughly what to expect from the final release version of the simulator, both in terms of performance based on the settings shown and my hardware. However please bear in mind that things can change dramatically between now and the 18th of August 2020, and so the performance you see in this Preview Build using these settings might be completely different to what you see in the final version.

