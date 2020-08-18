  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro avro vulcan beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg prepar3d prepar3d v5 rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Hossfly68

    AMD vs Intel

    Thread Starter: Hossfly68

    I've always heard that Microsoft Flightsim (all versions) are more compatible with an Intel CPU. I ran FS2004 on an AMD and FsX on an Intel, and both...

    Last Post By: CRJ_simpilot Today, 12:30 PM Go to last post
    miatamariner

    List of hand crafted airports

    Thread Starter: miatamariner

    Is there one? If so, please provide a link. Thanks

    Last Post By: FlyerDoc Today, 12:24 PM Go to last post
    Capt.Charlier

    Virtual Airlines and there thoughts

    Thread Starter: Capt.Charlier

    Hi dear fellow pilots in the virtual skies. In the past few years i noticed that many VA's are born and died again, or a community with 1 - 20...

    Last Post By: turbodak Today, 12:21 PM Go to last post
    dannycnoble

    Missing aircraft issue

    Thread Starter: dannycnoble

    i found this issue and verified it thru AITM2. it seems i have 2 aircraft models that are showing as in my aircraft folder when they are actually...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 12:01 PM Go to last post