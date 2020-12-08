VSKYLABS Updates Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X

The VSKYLABS Fraundorfer Aeronautics Tensor 600X Project was just updated to version v1.05! (free update, was already injected via the included STMA Autoupdate plugin).

In v1.05 update - The addition of an Acceleration g-Meter (shown in the attached screen shot). The g-Meter is part of the complementary experimental flight instrument bundle which can be shown or hidden on the fly, by interacting with a touch-zone located on the compass deviation placard, or by assigning a dedicated key.

The VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project is a fascinating, ongoing development journey. Last week Fraundorfer Aeronautics published a photo, showing the Tensor 600X with folded wings. The upcoming update of the VSKYLABS FA Tensor 600X Project will include the folding wings feature as well! This is super exciting!

