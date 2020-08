FSDreamTeam Further Preview Of O'Hare For MSFS

Just announced a few days ago, more previews of Chicago O'Hare Airport for the new Microsoft Flight Simulator have been posted by FSDreamTeam. No new details are provided, just a nice group of images showing off the terminal area.

