FSimStudios Previews Vancouver For MSFS

We are taking a couple of days off from working on Vancouver for P3D to play around with MSFS2020. Lots of work is yet to be done before the MSFS version comes out, as the scenery has to be optimized for the new render engine - the screen shots shown here are just a quick export of the original 3D models.

Vancouver for P3Dv4 and v5 is coming soon. We are a bit delayed due to a number of reasons, but it will be released within the next few weeks. Expect screen shots on P3D in a few days. No comments regarding pricing, as we are still analyzing what would be the best pricing strategy for customers, but we are committed to offering upgrade paths once the MSFS version is released. Our focus for the next few months remains on P3D, and progressively switching towards MSFS.

Note: These are very early WIP shots in MSFS.

Source