Aircraft developer Flysimware announces that they have updated six of their add-ons to fully support Prepar3D v5. All now have installers that will correctly install the aircraft into the new version of the sim.
Included products are:
Aircraft developer Flysimware announces that they have updated six of their add-ons to fully support Prepar3D v5. All now have installers that will correctly install the aircraft into the new version of the sim.
Included products are:
I was wondering if the commands that we have all been using for 20+ years are the same in the new MSFS? I would love to just be able to jump in and...Last Post By: dogdish Today, 01:16 PM
My sim computer has an I5 6600K, a GTX-1070 (8GB VRAM), 32GB RAM, and a 500GB SSD which now contains Windows 7-64 and FSX and P3D4.5, plus most of...Last Post By: dnpaul Today, 01:11 PM
Its getting perilously close to the release date of the new sim and the new PC that I ordered a month ago has still not arrived. I guess the...Last Post By: dogdish Today, 12:52 PM
You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21086-An-Introduction-To-The-New-Microsoft-Flight-SimulatorLast Post By: iflygary Today, 12:31 PM