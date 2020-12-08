VFR Circuit Around Catania Sicily in Microsoft Flight Simulator



VFR Circuit Around Catania Sicily in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 By MrYorkiesWorld

Hello guys my name is MrYorkiesWorld...we are on the ground at Catania in Sicily, runway 26 to be exact, and the airport ICL for this particular airport is Lima India Charlie Charlie, and we're in the Cessna 172.

Today's video is going to be very very simple. We've got a nice little route set up, a nice VFR route. I'm going to take off here from runway 26 and then I'm going to enable at the top here, the AI control to control the aircraft and take us on our route so that we can have a good look around and see the beautiful Sicily.

I'm going to be going through the city of Catania as well, and then over to the coastline following the coast back into this particular airport Catania, so it should be pretty nice. My geography is absolutely terrible, so if I am pronouncing it wrong or saying it wrong, or something else, just feel free to correct me in the comments.

This is the first proper sort of flight with a start and finish to it rather than just showing off an area and that being it, so it's pretty exciting. Hopefully this video will be a little bit longer for those of you who like the longer videos as well, so let's get into the cockpit...

