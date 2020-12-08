  • Orbx - TrueEarth Balearic Islands for XP11

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-12-2020 11:15 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx - TrueEarth Balearic Islands for XP11

    Escape to Paradise - TrueEarth Balearic Islands for XP11 out now on OrbxDirect! The Beautiful Balearics Await.

    The Balearic Islands are known for their lively and electric atmosphere, sun-drenched beaches, and hundreds of quaint coastal towns and resorts.

    Whether you want to soar above the party island of Ibiza, take a more relaxing and scenic tour of Mallorca, or visit tourist hotspot Majorca, experiencing the Balearic Islands with TrueEarth's lifelike detail will make you feel like you are already on holiday!

    The Balearic Islands are delivered to you with lifelike detail that is truly breathtaking.

    Buried deep in the mountains and along the shores across the entire Balearics, numerous coastal towns, cities and hotel complexes await you. Over 150 attractions, major hotels and historical buildings have been faithfully recreated, giving you the chance to see these resorts from a truly unique perspective.

    Cruise along awe inspiring beaches, soar over vibrant towns, or soak up the electric atmosphere and warm weather as only Orbx andA TrueEarth can deliver!

    For all the Heli pilots out there, we have included additional helipads on all islands for you to enjoy this truly spectacular Heli flyers paradise. Happy Landings!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020
    Tags: balearic, orbx

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 747 classic a2a a2a simulations a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc avro beechcraft beta boeing bristol canadian xpress carenado cessna dc designs dcs dcs world drzewiecki drzewiecki design florida flyingiron fs2crew fsdg fsx gaya helicopter just flight laminar research lionheart lionheart creations mesh mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs orbx p3d piper pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim simworks studios sr22 taburet torquesim traffic global trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim vflyteair video virtavia virtual airlines virtualcol vskylabs vulcan vulkan x-plane x-plane 11 xp11 zibo

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leuen

    FS9 at racetrack!

    Thread Starter: leuen

    Erwin Welker released some days ago his Ferrari 250 GT berlinetta. I added it to Le Mans scenery and let it driving as AI on the whole almost...

    Last Post By: napamule2 Today, 12:10 PM Go to last post
    Kapitan

    MSFS2020 install partial available for download

    Thread Starter: Kapitan

    as those who tried know the sim is already available for install (installer) and partially installs many files and directories. The bad news is...

    Last Post By: loki Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    zSCHIZOz

    3rd Party Addons When?

    Thread Starter: zSCHIZOz

    Anybody hear or read any rumors on third-party development addons? I would really like an accurate helicopter sometime in the near future. Hopefully...

    Last Post By: neilfb Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    data65

    Keyboard Commands?

    Thread Starter: data65

    I was wondering if the commands that we have all been using for 20+ years are the same in the new MSFS? I would love to just be able to jump in and...

    Last Post By: joejam2 Today, 11:08 AM Go to last post