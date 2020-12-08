Orbx - TrueEarth Balearic Islands for XP11

Escape to Paradise - TrueEarth Balearic Islands for XP11 out now on OrbxDirect! The Beautiful Balearics Await.

The Balearic Islands are known for their lively and electric atmosphere, sun-drenched beaches, and hundreds of quaint coastal towns and resorts.

Whether you want to soar above the party island of Ibiza, take a more relaxing and scenic tour of Mallorca, or visit tourist hotspot Majorca, experiencing the Balearic Islands with TrueEarth's lifelike detail will make you feel like you are already on holiday!

The Balearic Islands are delivered to you with lifelike detail that is truly breathtaking.

Buried deep in the mountains and along the shores across the entire Balearics, numerous coastal towns, cities and hotel complexes await you. Over 150 attractions, major hotels and historical buildings have been faithfully recreated, giving you the chance to see these resorts from a truly unique perspective.

Cruise along awe inspiring beaches, soar over vibrant towns, or soak up the electric atmosphere and warm weather as only Orbx andA TrueEarth can deliver!

For all the Heli pilots out there, we have included additional helipads on all islands for you to enjoy this truly spectacular Heli flyers paradise. Happy Landings!

