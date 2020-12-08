MSFS Fly-In Events

Virtually every weekend starting in February, our Community has hosted "Fly-in" events in order to help test our Multiplayer mode. From IFR flights over the Caribbean, to scenic tours of Hong Kong, to STOL Drag Racing, there is a wide range of events for every type of pilot and skill level.

Pieter, one of our Forum and Discord mods, regularly hosts these community fly-in events in his spare time via Discord. Other moderators, such as Joachim and Simtom, often help with these events. Pieter explains, "There have been some magical moments where we're flying with 20+ people and the chat goes completely quiet. You have these moments, when the time of day and scenery just leave you breathless -- 20+ GA planes flying together in complete silence because we're all experiencing this breath-taking moment together, and it's such an amazing thing to be to part of."

"There are so many memorable moments, for example, when people would warn each other of turbulence on route, and then to actually experience that turbulence exactly where it was reported. Also, cloud formations and other weather features are perfectly synced between the sessions. The realization that we're all experiencing the exact same circumstances was pretty flabbergasting."

