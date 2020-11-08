FSDreamTeam Bringing GSX To MSFS

In a brief Facebook post, accompanied by some screen shots, developer FSDreamTeam has announced that they are bringing their popular GSX Ground Services add-on to the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

GSX is a revolutionary product that in FSX and P3D simulates several operations on ground, like marshalling, catering, boarding/deboarding of passengers and baggages, stairs, refueling vehicles, pushback with realistic behavior, follow me cars, docking system and more. Presumably the MSFS version will have similar features.

