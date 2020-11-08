TopSkills – Using Air Traffic Control for VFR v2 Released

TopSkills creates training videos and e-books to help flightsimmers learn real world procedures and skills. Today they announce the release of Using Air Traffic Control for VFR v2, an updated video that aims to raise the skills of VFR pilots so that they can better use the services of ATC in the simulator.
Learn About:
- Knowing what ATC does
- Using clearances, instructions, and readbacks
- Understanding ATC lingo
- Using ATC at controlled (towered) airports
- Using CTAF at uncontrolled (non-towered) airports
- Following ground, en route, and approach procedures
- Acquiring weather reports
- And much more