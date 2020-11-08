TopSkills – Using Air Traffic Control for VFR v2 Released

TopSkills creates training videos and e-books to help flightsimmers learn real world procedures and skills. Today they announce the release of Using Air Traffic Control for VFR v2, an updated video that aims to raise the skills of VFR pilots so that they can better use the services of ATC in the simulator.

Learn About:

Knowing what ATC does

Using clearances, instructions, and readbacks

Understanding ATC lingo

Using ATC at controlled (towered) airports

Using CTAF at uncontrolled (non-towered) airports

Following ground, en route, and approach procedures

Acquiring weather reports

And much more

Purchase TopSkills – Using Air Traffic Control for VFR v2