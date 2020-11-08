  • Gibraltar And Surrounding Areas In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar & Surrounding Areas In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    By MrYorkiesWorld

    Hello there guys, my name is MrYorkiesWorld, welcome back in today's video we're going to be doing yet another subscriber requested showcase. I've been trying to make this a daily sort of thing on the run-up to the release of Flight Simulator 2020 on August 18th.

    This time we're going to be taking a look and showing off of the one and only Gibraltar. I'm going to be showing some cinematic shots here from different times of the day, as well as a little bit of footage taken from inside of the cockpit of the Cessna 172, including a little bit as we come into land towards the end of the video as well. On landing we'll be able to see the road that crosses the runway at Gibraltar shortly after our landing...if you look out you'll see it, (which a few people have requested to see that actually, so that's one of the main things I wanted to include in this short cinematic showcase).

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Now overall guys I'm really impressed with the stock Gibraltar scenery in the simulator. There are a few improvements and imperfections that need to be...sort of ironed out in my opinion, but please do bear in mind that this is indeed, as I always say lately, just a preview build for the simulator and so a lot of things can and probably will change between now and 18th of August.

    So without further ado once again I will shut up and let you listen to the background ambient sounds of the simulator as we take a look at Gibraltar and the surrounding areas in Flight simulator 2020; hope you enjoy!

    MrYorkiesWorld

    Additional Screen Shots

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

    Gibraltar and Surrounding Areas in Microsoft Flight Simulator

